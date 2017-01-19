Ohio Republican Leader Shares Her Hop...

Ohio Republican Leader Shares Her Hopes For Trump Presidency

15 hrs ago Read more: National Public Radio

A day ahead of the inauguration, NPR's Robert Siegel reconnects with Tracey Winbush of Youngstown, Ohio. She is vice chair of the GOP in Mahoning Valley and an avid Trump supporter.

Read more at National Public Radio.

