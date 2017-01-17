NAACP to release review on Youngstown...

NAACP to release review on Youngstown City Schools CEO

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

The review will be unveiled on Wednesday, January 18, and will cover several different areas including: key issues facing Youngstown City Schools students, families and community, and how interaction with the CEO is shaping perspective. The review will also examine what has taken place since Mohip has been in place in the CEO role, and a look at what is currently happening in the district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Youngstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Small dog found shot and nearly frozen in Young... Jan 9 Duke for Mayor 25
Why are we resettling refugees when we have hom... Jan 9 insecticide 2
Tecumseh Drama Theater Dec 19 YEPPER 2
Springfield Dining group Dec '16 Daffin Candies 2
Body found in parking lot Dec '16 Want answers 1
News Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09) Nov '16 his sister 9
if trump loss he was going on a long vacation Nov '16 trump vs hillary 1
See all Youngstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Youngstown Forum Now

Youngstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Youngstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Youngstown, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,436 • Total comments across all topics: 277,999,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC