NAACP to release review on Youngstown City Schools CEO
The review will be unveiled on Wednesday, January 18, and will cover several different areas including: key issues facing Youngstown City Schools students, families and community, and how interaction with the CEO is shaping perspective. The review will also examine what has taken place since Mohip has been in place in the CEO role, and a look at what is currently happening in the district.
