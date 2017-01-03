municipal
A Jan. 12 pretrial was set in Columbiana County Municipal Court for Mason R. Larkins, 27, Buckeye Circle, Salem, charged with aggravated menacing and two counts of domestic violence. Larkins is accused on Oct. 16 of knocking Brittany Larkins onto the floor in the basement, choking her, pushing her down again, kicking her and putting a gun in her face, threatening to kill her if she took his son away from him.
