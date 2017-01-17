A state regulatory authority is challenging a court order that would pave the way to restarting operations at a well used to dispose of oil and gas drilling waste in Weathersfield Township that was closed after an earthquake at the well site. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Oil and Gas Commission has notified the Franklin County Court that it is appealing an order that the commission reverse its shutdown order issued following a 2.1 magnitude earthquake on August 31, 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.