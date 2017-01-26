Under a court order to do so, a state regulatory authority has submitted a plan to restart an oil and gas drilling waste disposal well in Weathersfield township that has been shut down since a 2014 earthquake. The Ohio Oil and Gas Commission filed a proposal in Franklin County Common Pleas Court, outlining a graduated, year-long process that would allow American Water Management Services to re-start its #2 well along State Route 169.

