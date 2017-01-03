Mistrial declared in Youngstown murder trial
The developments came Thursday in Mahoning County Court where Kimani Hodges and Angel Bell were being tried on charges in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Jason Fonseca, who was shot several times in front of a home on Ayers Street last February. As the nation fights a spiraling drug epidemic, a top federal prosecutor is speaking out about the death of his son from a heroin overdose.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Add your comments below
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Small dog found shot and nearly frozen in Young...
|Dec 20
|UTrashy
|22
|Tecumseh Drama Theater
|Dec 19
|YEPPER
|2
|Springfield Dining group
|Dec 15
|Daffin Candies
|2
|Body found in parking lot
|Dec '16
|Want answers
|1
|Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|his sister
|9
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Why are we resettling refugees when we have hom...
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Youngstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC