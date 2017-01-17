Millions approved for economic development projects in Youngstown
More than $5.3 million dollars from the city of Youngstown will go towards tearing down vacant homes, the amphitheater and expanding a business. City council approved $3.5 million dollars for demolition and another $500,000 to clean up the former city asphalt facility.
