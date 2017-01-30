Mahoning Sheriff and Liberty Police raid stolen goods fencing operation
The Mahoning County Sheriff and local police departments have uncovered what Sheriff Jerry Green is calling the largest stolen goods fencing operation broken up since he has been in office. Most of the stolen goods were discovered at Destiny Farms, 11724 Diehl Road in Ellsworth Township and at 1938 Coitsville-Hubbard Road in Youngstown.
