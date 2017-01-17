Lawsuit says TMHA discriminated against family
A federal lawsuit accuses a housing authority in northeastern Ohio of wrongly discriminating by denying a family housing on the basis of disability. Cleveland.com reports the U.S. Attorney's Office in Youngstown filed the suit last week against the Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority in Warren.
