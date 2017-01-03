Lake Erie search resumes for missing plane; memorial set
A next step in search efforts that resumed Monday in Lake Erie for a plane carrying six people that disappeared days ago will be bringing up debris spotted on the lake bottom. Cleveland city officials said the large pieces of debris will be brought to the surface from an area searched Friday, though it remains unclear if the debris is from the corporate jet that vanished after takeoff from Burke Lakefront Airport on Dec. 29. They also didn't give a timetable for the work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Add your comments below
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Small dog found shot and nearly frozen in Young...
|Dec 20
|UTrashy
|22
|Tecumseh Drama Theater
|Dec 19
|YEPPER
|2
|Springfield Dining group
|Dec 15
|Daffin Candies
|2
|Body found in parking lot
|Dec '16
|Want answers
|1
|Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|his sister
|9
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Why are we resettling refugees when we have hom...
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Youngstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC