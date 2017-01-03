Lake Erie search resumes for missing plane; memorial set

A next step in search efforts that resumed Monday in Lake Erie for a plane carrying six people that disappeared days ago will be bringing up debris spotted on the lake bottom. Cleveland city officials said the large pieces of debris will be brought to the surface from an area searched Friday, though it remains unclear if the debris is from the corporate jet that vanished after takeoff from Burke Lakefront Airport on Dec. 29. They also didn't give a timetable for the work.

Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.