Lake Erie search resumes for missing ...

Lake Erie search resumes for missing plane; memorial set

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

A next step in search efforts that resumed Monday in Lake Erie for a plane carrying six people that disappeared days ago will be bringing up debris spotted on the lake bottom. Cleveland city officials said the large pieces of debris will be brought to the surface from an area searched Friday, though it remains unclear if the debris is from the corporate jet that vanished after takeoff from Burke Lakefront Airport on Dec. 29. They also didn't give a timetable for the work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Youngstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Small dog found shot and nearly frozen in Young... Dec 20 UTrashy 22
Tecumseh Drama Theater Dec 19 YEPPER 2
Springfield Dining group Dec 15 Daffin Candies 2
Body found in parking lot Dec '16 Want answers 1
News Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09) Nov '16 his sister 9
if trump loss he was going on a long vacation Nov '16 trump vs hillary 1
Why are we resettling refugees when we have hom... Nov '16 The Truth 1
See all Youngstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Youngstown Forum Now

Youngstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Youngstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Youngstown, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,274 • Total comments across all topics: 277,745,989

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC