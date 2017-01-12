Input needed for proposed recreationa...

Input needed for proposed recreational trail in Youngstown

The public is being asked to give their input on a new recreational trail that would connect Downtown to Mill Creek Metroparks. Along with the City of Youngstown, Eastgate Regional Council of Governments, Mill Creek MetroParks, and Youngstown State University officials will hold the meeting next week regarding a grant application.

