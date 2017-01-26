High speed a factor in crash near dow...

High speed a factor in crash near downtown Youngstown

Tuesday

Youngstown police say a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed is most likely to blame for a violent car accident Monday night. The accident happened after 8 p.m. Monday when a Chevy Camaro, that was driving down Market Street in Youngstown, struck a Honda Accord that had just turned from a side street.

