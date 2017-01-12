Former Youngstown Mayor Jay Williams considers run for governor
Jay Williams, the former Youngstown mayor and outgoing Obama administration official, is getting serious about a run for Ohio governor in 2018. "People have frequently offered encouragement to me to consider running for governor," he told The Vindicator , his hometown newspaper, for a Thursday story.
