Fireline expansion approved, investme...

Fireline expansion approved, investment will add Youngstown jobs

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

A city council committee voted to forward an expansion plan from Fireline, Inc., which creates ceramics for the aerospace industry. Fireline is asking council to approve a zoning change of several nearby plots of land so they can expand by nearly 25,000 square feet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Youngstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Small dog found shot and nearly frozen in Young... Jan 9 Duke for Mayor 25
Why are we resettling refugees when we have hom... Jan 9 insecticide 2
Tecumseh Drama Theater Dec 19 YEPPER 2
Springfield Dining group Dec 15 Daffin Candies 2
Body found in parking lot Dec '16 Want answers 1
News Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09) Nov '16 his sister 9
if trump loss he was going on a long vacation Nov '16 trump vs hillary 1
See all Youngstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Youngstown Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Mahoning County was issued at January 13 at 11:13AM EST

Youngstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Youngstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Youngstown, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,790 • Total comments across all topics: 277,869,243

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC