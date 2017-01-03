Fired from 'Apprentice,' Omarosa may get Trump White House job

Omarosa Manigault, best-known for repeatedly being fired on the TV show "The Apprentice," is being considered for a job in Donald Trump's White House, a member of the president-elect's transition team said on Tuesday. A lecturer on branding and marketing at Howard University and a former Mrs. America pageant contestant, Manigault, 42, was one of Trump's more visible African-American supporters during his successful election bid.

