Family Reading Festival reaches 10th anniversary milestone

The Family Reading Festival is in its 10th year of giving children and families a day to enjoy the written word along with activities, music and other entertainment. This year's event is set for Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Akron-Summit County Main Library, 60 S. High St. Admission is free, as is parking in the deck adjacent to the library.

Youngstown, OH

