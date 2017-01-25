Family Reading Festival reaches 10th anniversary milestone
The Family Reading Festival is in its 10th year of giving children and families a day to enjoy the written word along with activities, music and other entertainment. This year's event is set for Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Akron-Summit County Main Library, 60 S. High St. Admission is free, as is parking in the deck adjacent to the library.
