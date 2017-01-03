City of Campbell swears-in new police chief
Puskarcik took his oath of office on Friday afternoon in front of family, friends and officers from the Campbell Police Department. He's come out of retirement in Florida to take the position that serves at the pleasure of the mayor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Comments
Add your comments below
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Small dog found shot and nearly frozen in Young...
|2 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|24
|Why are we resettling refugees when we have hom...
|2 hr
|insecticide
|2
|Tecumseh Drama Theater
|Dec 19
|YEPPER
|2
|Springfield Dining group
|Dec 15
|Daffin Candies
|2
|Body found in parking lot
|Dec '16
|Want answers
|1
|Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|his sister
|9
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
Find what you want!
Search Youngstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC