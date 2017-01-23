Akron, Youngstown Prepare For Annual Homeless Counts
Tonight, Ohio cities will be conducting their annual count to determine how many homeless people are out there. It's the first count since Akron and Youngstown each considered legislation aimed at reducing panhandling.
