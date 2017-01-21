across - sour - scommunities
The Salem Community Center, Salem Rotary Club and Salem Kiwanis clubs are extending an invitation to area community members to be a for the 2017 Feed the Salem Community Pantry Fat Tuesday event. This fundraiser will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 28 at the community center, 1098 N. Ellsworth Ave. Tickets for the event may be purchased at the center or from a Kiwanian or Rotarian.
