711 ramp to 680 open again in Youngstown

The State Route 711 southbound ramp to I-680 northbound in Youngstown reopened shortly before 10 pm after high water on the roadway subsided. State Route 165 between US Route 62 and State Route 46 is closed in Green and Beaver Townships remained closed in Mahoning County, and Route 46 between Salt Springs Rd and McKees Lane in Weathersfield was also still shut down due to flooding.

