Youngstown woman found competent to stand trial for arson
A judge says a Youngstown woman is now competent to stand trial for allegedly setting fire to her apartment building. Mahoning County Common Pleas Judge Shirley Christian issued the finding in the case of 37 year-old Sonya Shannon, who faces two counts of arson.
