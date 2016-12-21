Youngstown rapper receives prison term

Anthony Mascarella, the 29-year-old Youngstown man arrested on warrants in November at a party launching his rap CD, was sentenced in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court last week to spend the next four-and-a-half years in prison. Mascarella had bench warrants from Columbiana County after failing to appear for sentencing on two cases, both dealing with possession of drugs and one being a second-degree felony for having more than 23 grams of heroin.

