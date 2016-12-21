Youngstown rapper receives prison term
Anthony Mascarella, the 29-year-old Youngstown man arrested on warrants in November at a party launching his rap CD, was sentenced in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court last week to spend the next four-and-a-half years in prison. Mascarella had bench warrants from Columbiana County after failing to appear for sentencing on two cases, both dealing with possession of drugs and one being a second-degree felony for having more than 23 grams of heroin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.
Add your comments below
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Small dog found shot and nearly frozen in Young...
|Dec 20
|UTrashy
|22
|Tecumseh Drama Theater
|Dec 19
|YEPPER
|2
|Springfield Dining group
|Dec 15
|Daffin Candies
|2
|Body found in parking lot
|Dec 6
|Want answers
|1
|Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|his sister
|9
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Why are we resettling refugees when we have hom...
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Youngstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC