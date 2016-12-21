Small dog found shot and nearly froze...

Small dog found shot and nearly frozen in Youngstown

There are 22 comments on the WFMJ-TV Youngstown story from Friday Dec 16, titled Small dog found shot and nearly frozen in Youngstown. In it, WFMJ-TV Youngstown reports that:

Humane agents from Animal Charity are asking the public for help in the case of a young dog that was found shot and nearly frozen on Youngstown's south side. The Pitt-Bull mix puppy was found behind a vacant house on East Avondale Avenue.

BeautifulOverdos e

Washington Court House, OH

#1 Saturday Dec 17
Oh well. Waste of time.

Seriouslady

Since: Oct 10

8,783

Location hidden
#2 Tuesday Dec 20
Find the bastard who did it and do the same thing to them.
I'll be happy to pull the trigger.

STFU Seriouslady

Columbus, OH

#3 Tuesday Dec 20
Seriouslady wrote:
Find the bastard who did it and do the same thing to them.
I'll be happy to pull the trigger.
You are too busy posting lies on Topix 24/7 to do anything else.

Seriouslady

Since: Oct 10

8,783

Location hidden
#4 Tuesday Dec 20
I'll make time.

Catman Dave

“Cats rule.”

Since: Dec 09

5,907

Chardon Ohio.

#5 Tuesday Dec 20
Seriouslady wrote:
I'll make time.
I would love to help. You know I got the guns.

Catman Dave

“Cats rule.”

Since: Dec 09

5,907

Chardon Ohio.

#6 Tuesday Dec 20
STFU Seriouslady wrote:
You are too busy posting lies on Topix 24/7 to do anything else.
You must not know her like I do then. Carry on.

UTrashy

Since: Oct 15

7,638

Location hidden
#7 Tuesday Dec 20
Catman Dave wrote:
I would love to help. You know I got the guns.
Same here. That's awful...

What a sick bastard!

Catman Dave

“Cats rule.”

Since: Dec 09

5,907

Chardon Ohio.

#8 Tuesday Dec 20
UTrashy wrote:
Same here. That's awful...

What a sick bastard!
That's right. Anybody tries to do that here with my cats will lose their face really quick.

Seriouslady

Since: Oct 10

8,783

Location hidden
#9 Tuesday Dec 20
Catman Dave wrote:
I would love to help. You know I got the guns.
I know you would and I know you do.

Catman Dave

“Cats rule.”

Since: Dec 09

5,907

Chardon Ohio.

#10 Tuesday Dec 20
Seriouslady wrote:
I know you would and I know you do.
Yes you do. My guns are wicked.
UTrashy

Since: Oct 15

7,638

Location hidden
#11 Tuesday Dec 20
Catman Dave wrote:
That's right. Anybody tries to do that here with my cats will lose their face really quick.
Yeah you are a good pet owner. Anyone who hurts an innocent animal like a puppy is a coward and a sick fck. A dog would die trying to protect its owner. And to shoot it and leave it for dead is beyond messed up.

Duke for Mayor

New Philadelphia, OH

#12 Tuesday Dec 20
UTrashy wrote:
Yeah you are a good pet owner. Anyone who hurts an innocent animal like a puppy is a coward and a sick fck. A dog would die trying to protect its owner. And to shoot it and leave it for dead is beyond messed up.
A dead Pitbull is a good Pitbull.

woof

Seriouslady

Since: Oct 10

8,783

Location hidden
#13 Tuesday Dec 20
Duke for Mayor wrote:
A dead Pitbull is a good Pitbull.

woof
Drop dead, dupe.
UTrashy

Since: Oct 15

7,638

Location hidden
#15 Tuesday Dec 20
Duke for Mayor wrote:
A dead Pitbull is a good Pitbull.

woof
It doesn't matter what breed it is. If raised right it would be mans best friend.
Duke for Mayor

New Philadelphia, OH

#16 Tuesday Dec 20
UTrashy wrote:
It doesn't matter what breed it is. If raised right it would be mans best friend.
That's a crock of cheese. It can't be "unbred".

woof

Duke for Mayor

New Philadelphia, OH

#17 Tuesday Dec 20
http://www.fatalpitbullattacks.com/

woof

They cannot kill a Spook

Toledo, OH

#18 Tuesday Dec 20
Duke for Mayor wrote:
A dead Pitbull is a good Pitbull.

woof
A dead muslim is a good muslim

UTrashy

Since: Oct 15

7,638

Location hidden
#19 Tuesday Dec 20
Duke for Mayor wrote:
That's a crock of cheese. It can't be "unbred".

woof
No it's not. I've seen it with my own eyes.
They cannot kill a Spook

Toledo, OH

#20 Tuesday Dec 20
Duke for Mayor wrote:
That's a crock of cheese. It can't be "unbred".

woof
Like skinnys, no matter how many women the rape they can't breed enough to be anything but a filthy skinny
Duke for Mayor

New Philadelphia, OH

#21 Tuesday Dec 20
UTrashy wrote:
No it's not. I've seen it with my own eyes.
They're ticking bombs. Just a matter of time, and circumstance.

woof
