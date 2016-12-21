Small dog found shot and nearly frozen in Youngstown
There are 22 comments on the WFMJ-TV Youngstown story from Friday Dec 16, titled Small dog found shot and nearly frozen in Youngstown. In it, WFMJ-TV Youngstown reports that:
Humane agents from Animal Charity are asking the public for help in the case of a young dog that was found shot and nearly frozen on Youngstown's south side. The Pitt-Bull mix puppy was found behind a vacant house on East Avondale Avenue.
#1 Saturday Dec 17
Oh well. Waste of time.
Since: Oct 10
8,783
Location hidden
#2 Tuesday Dec 20
Find the bastard who did it and do the same thing to them.
I'll be happy to pull the trigger.
#3 Tuesday Dec 20
You are too busy posting lies on Topix 24/7 to do anything else.
Since: Oct 10
8,783
Location hidden
#4 Tuesday Dec 20
I'll make time.
“Cats rule.”
Since: Dec 09
5,907
Chardon Ohio.
#5 Tuesday Dec 20
I would love to help. You know I got the guns.
“Cats rule.”
Since: Dec 09
5,907
Chardon Ohio.
#6 Tuesday Dec 20
You must not know her like I do then. Carry on.
Since: Oct 15
7,638
Location hidden
#7 Tuesday Dec 20
Same here. That's awful...
What a sick bastard!
“Cats rule.”
Since: Dec 09
5,907
Chardon Ohio.
#8 Tuesday Dec 20
That's right. Anybody tries to do that here with my cats will lose their face really quick.
Since: Oct 10
8,783
Location hidden
#9 Tuesday Dec 20
I know you would and I know you do.
“Cats rule.”
Since: Dec 09
5,907
Chardon Ohio.
#10 Tuesday Dec 20
Yes you do. My guns are wicked.
Since: Oct 15
7,638
Location hidden
#11 Tuesday Dec 20
Yeah you are a good pet owner. Anyone who hurts an innocent animal like a puppy is a coward and a sick fck. A dog would die trying to protect its owner. And to shoot it and leave it for dead is beyond messed up.
#12 Tuesday Dec 20
A dead Pitbull is a good Pitbull.
woof
Since: Oct 10
8,783
Location hidden
#13 Tuesday Dec 20
Drop dead, dupe.
Since: Oct 15
7,638
Location hidden
#15 Tuesday Dec 20
It doesn't matter what breed it is. If raised right it would be mans best friend.
#16 Tuesday Dec 20
That's a crock of cheese. It can't be "unbred".
woof
#17 Tuesday Dec 20
#18 Tuesday Dec 20
A dead muslim is a good muslim
Since: Oct 15
7,638
Location hidden
#19 Tuesday Dec 20
No it's not. I've seen it with my own eyes.
#20 Tuesday Dec 20
Like skinnys, no matter how many women the rape they can't breed enough to be anything but a filthy skinny
#21 Tuesday Dec 20
They're ticking bombs. Just a matter of time, and circumstance.
woof
