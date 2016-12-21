Rooster seizures in Youngstown may le...

Rooster seizures in Youngstown may lead to new charges

Friday Dec 23 Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

Three people had court appearances Friday in connection with the recent seizure of more than 70 roosters at two properties in Youngstown. And Animal Charity says additional charges will likely be filed in a broader investigation of alleged cockfighting.

