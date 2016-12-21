Rooster seizures in Youngstown may lead to new charges
Three people had court appearances Friday in connection with the recent seizure of more than 70 roosters at two properties in Youngstown. And Animal Charity says additional charges will likely be filed in a broader investigation of alleged cockfighting.
