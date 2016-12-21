New Year's Eve Gospel Sing set in North Lima
The fifth annual New Year's Eve Gospel Sing will be held on Saturday, Dec. 31, at the Old School Marketplace Auditorium. Five hours of gospel music beginning at 7 p.m. will precede finger food and fellowship at midnight, hosted by the Golden Street Singers.
