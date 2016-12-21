McNally says no plans for guns, vests for Youngstown firefighters

With the arrest of a person of interest in the shooting of a Youngstown firefighter last week, Mayor John McNally says he doesn't anticipate any further discussion of having firefighters carry guns or wear bulletproof vests. Last week the fire chief and union president told 21 News they may revisit discussions on those matterd after someone opened fire on an engine returning from a vacant housefire, but McNally told 21 News Weekend Today Anchor Steve Vesey he doesn't anticipate those discussions being necessary.

