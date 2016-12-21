Judge okays reopening of Weathersfiel...

Judge okays reopening of Weathersfield injection well at quake site

Saturday Dec 24

A well used to dispose of oil and gas drilling waste in Weathersfield Township could open again next year following a two year shutdown prompted by an earthquake recorded at the well site. A Franklin County Court has given the Ohio Department of Natural Rescources' Oil and Gas Commission thirty days to reverse the shutdown order issued following a 2.1 magnitude earthquake on August 31, 2014.

