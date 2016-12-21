Ingenious device gives Rayen mural new life
The Rayen School mural was created in the 1950's to depict the story of the school through the decades. The historical society has been working with Exhibit Concepts of Dayton Ohio, and the Intermuseum Conservation Association in Cleveland to develop a system to display the mural.
