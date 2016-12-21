Construction nearly complete on YSU's Lincoln Avenue
The scissors slicing through a ribbon today signaled progress, with the Lincoln Avenue project on the campus of Youngstown State University nearing completion. Traffic is expected to resume by the end of the day Friday on the section of Lincoln Ave. between Fifth Avenue and Phelps Street.
