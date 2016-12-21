Chords of Christmas concert gives Gir...

Chords of Christmas concert gives Girard drummer a chance to live dream

Friday Dec 9 Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

Drumming has always been Alex Milne's passion but the Girard native hasn't always been able to play because of rheumatoid arthritis. Thanks to the Feed Our Valley Chords of Christmas concert and an electronic drum set, he's able to pick up the drumsticks and play once again.

