Chords of Christmas concert gives Girard drummer a chance to live dream
Drumming has always been Alex Milne's passion but the Girard native hasn't always been able to play because of rheumatoid arthritis. Thanks to the Feed Our Valley Chords of Christmas concert and an electronic drum set, he's able to pick up the drumsticks and play once again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Comments
Add your comments below
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Small dog found shot and nearly frozen in Young...
|Dec 20
|UTrashy
|22
|Tecumseh Drama Theater
|Dec 19
|YEPPER
|2
|Springfield Dining group
|Dec 15
|Daffin Candies
|2
|Body found in parking lot
|Dec 6
|Want answers
|1
|Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|his sister
|9
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Why are we resettling refugees when we have hom...
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Youngstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC