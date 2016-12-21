Austintown woman sentenced for Canfield traffic death

A 31-year-old mother of two from Austintown has been sentenced for the traffic death of a 20-year-old Youngstown man as he walked along a road in Canfield. Ty Shawn Jayvon Burkley was struck by a car as he was walking along route 224 just after midnight in November of last year.

