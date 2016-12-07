A firefighter was shot in Youngstown ...

A firefighter was shot in Youngstown while battling a house fire/WKBN

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

Firefighters run in when others would run out. Now, Youngstown police are following them after a firefighter was shot Monday night while responding to a vacant house fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Youngstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Small dog found shot and nearly frozen in Young... Dec 20 UTrashy 22
Tecumseh Drama Theater Dec 19 YEPPER 2
Springfield Dining group Dec 15 Daffin Candies 2
Body found in parking lot Dec 6 Want answers 1
News Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09) Nov '16 his sister 9
if trump loss he was going on a long vacation Nov '16 trump vs hillary 1
Why are we resettling refugees when we have hom... Nov '16 The Truth 1
See all Youngstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Youngstown Forum Now

Youngstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Youngstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Youngstown, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,219 • Total comments across all topics: 277,308,410

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC