Corps gives final OK for Dominion power line over James River

The Army Corps of Engineers issued a final permit Thursday allowing Dominion Energy Virginia to build a high-voltage transmission line across the James River, from Surry County to Skiffes Creek in James City County. Dominion has said it needs the line to ensure a reliable supply of electricity to the Peninsula and to make sure that transmission problems here don't spread more widely.

