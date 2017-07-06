Corps gives final OK for Dominion power line over James River
The Army Corps of Engineers issued a final permit Thursday allowing Dominion Energy Virginia to build a high-voltage transmission line across the James River, from Surry County to Skiffes Creek in James City County. Dominion has said it needs the line to ensure a reliable supply of electricity to the Peninsula and to make sure that transmission problems here don't spread more widely.
