Recovered 1781 Yorktown Canon 3D Scanned
A 3D scanning was done by Automated Precision Inc. of Newport News of a restored English six pound ship's canon from the 1781 Battle of Yorktown. The canon was recovered by crews in1935.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yorktown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|20 min
|Fitius T Bluster
|1,547,163
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,832
|Moving To Yorktown or nearby area!
|23 hr
|Bluegrassgrl
|1
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Jun 18
|Jerry Halliday
|857
|Helping ease cancer battle (Feb '09)
|Jun 18
|Martin garey
|7
|? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06)
|Jun 17
|Cristina
|273
|I Remember York County when...... (Jan '08)
|Jun 17
|Sandra Woodhouse
|96
Find what you want!
Search Yorktown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC