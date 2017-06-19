Newport-News 2 mins ago 9:31 a.m.Motorcyclist dies after being hit by tractor trailer
VSP spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Anaya said Wesley Daniel Sharpe, 54, of the 400 block of Bellwood Road, Newport News was hurt in a crash on Interstate 64 eastbound, east of the Yorktown and Lee Hall Exit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yorktown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Ms Sassy
|1,547,732
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|33 min
|Into The Night
|63,842
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|2 hr
|Martin garey
|14
|Moving To Yorktown or nearby area!
|Tue
|Bluegrassgrl
|1
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Jun 18
|Jerry Halliday
|857
|Helping ease cancer battle (Feb '09)
|Jun 18
|Martin garey
|7
|? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06)
|Jun 17
|Cristina
|273
Find what you want!
Search Yorktown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC