Newport-News 2 mins ago 9:31 a.m.Motorcyclist dies after being hit by tractor trailer

Monday Jun 12

VSP spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Anaya said Wesley Daniel Sharpe, 54, of the 400 block of Bellwood Road, Newport News was hurt in a crash on Interstate 64 eastbound, east of the Yorktown and Lee Hall Exit.

