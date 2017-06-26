June 26, 2017 - DOE OKs PJM request to keep Va. coal units available...
The Department of Energy on June 16 granted a request made by the PJM Interconnection under which the regional grid operator will have the option to direct Dominion Energy Virginia to run two coal-fired units in Virginia on an as needed basis in order to maintain grid reliability. PJM on June 13 filed a request for emergency order with the DOE, pursuant to Section 202 of the Federal Power Act in order to preserve the reliability of the bulk power transmission system in Virginia's North Hampton Roads area.
