Dominion gets permit offer for conten...

Dominion gets permit offer for contentious James River transmission line near historic sites

Tuesday Jun 13

Nearly four years after Dominion Energy applied, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has opened a path forward for the utility giant's contentious proposed transmission line across the James River near Historic Jamestown.

