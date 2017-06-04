Another Trans Am Bike Race 2017 gets underway
The Giro d'Italia has ended and cycling teams are preparing for the Tour de France. But the race that inspires me is the Trans Am Bike Race - a 4,300-mile cross-country self-supported road race.
