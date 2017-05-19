WWII Navy veteran will finally be pre...

WWII Navy veteran will finally be presented with Purple Heart in town ceremony

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 22 Read more: Fox News

Earl Harvey Hanson has lived nearly a century, but there is one particular period in his life he often has recounted to friends, relatives and strangers. It was his time aboard the USS Rich, a destroyer assigned during WWII to escort duty during the Normandy invasion of 1944.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yorktown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min My New Alias RULES 1,535,474
News Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11) 2 hr Martin garey 4
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Wed Little Rich 846
News White Women in America cannot be Muslim (May '13) May 18 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Hurricane Irene: Outages, Destruction in Storm'... (Aug '11) May 16 martin garey 2
News 'Wife Swap' brings new reality to King George f... (Apr '09) May 15 Anonymous 157
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) May 15 Not Going Back 17
See all Yorktown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yorktown Forum Now

Yorktown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yorktown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Yorktown, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,565 • Total comments across all topics: 281,271,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC