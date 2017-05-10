Two wanted for robbing owner, patron ...

Two wanted for robbing owner, patron of Newport News laundry business

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 10 Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Police say they responded to the business at 4:57 p.m. and met with the owner, a 57-year-old Yorktown woman. The woman told officers two unknown black males wearing dark blue jeans and black hoodies, entered the business through the front door, pointed guns at her and demanded cash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yorktown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 10 min Joy 1,533,566
News White Women in America cannot be Muslim (May '13) Thu Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Hurricane Irene: Outages, Destruction in Storm'... (Aug '11) May 16 martin garey 2
News 'Wife Swap' brings new reality to King George f... (Apr '09) May 15 Anonymous 157
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) May 15 Not Going Back 17
News Storms cause isolated damage on Peninsula (Apr '09) May 15 Martin garey 2
News Savvy Shopper: Can't find water? Where to find ... (Aug '11) May 11 Martin garey 3
See all Yorktown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yorktown Forum Now

Yorktown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yorktown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Yorktown, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,341 • Total comments across all topics: 281,150,102

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC