Trip to Virginia for Studebaker Museum's Lafayette Carriage
A historical treasure currently residing in South Bend will soon be packed up and travel across the country, retracing some of the steps it took during its glory days nearly 200 years ago. This week the Studebaker National Museum will loan its prized Lafayette carriage to the new American Revolution Museum at Yorktown in Virginia, which will display it until it is returned to South Bend in December.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Yorktown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|RoxLo
|1,534,178
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|15 hr
|Me-n-yo-mama
|845
|White Women in America cannot be Muslim (May '13)
|May 18
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Hurricane Irene: Outages, Destruction in Storm'... (Aug '11)
|May 16
|martin garey
|2
|'Wife Swap' brings new reality to King George f... (Apr '09)
|May 15
|Anonymous
|157
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|May 15
|Not Going Back
|17
|Storms cause isolated damage on Peninsula (Apr '09)
|May 15
|Martin garey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Yorktown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC