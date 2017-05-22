Trip to Virginia for Studebaker Museum's Lafayette Carriage

A historical treasure currently residing in South Bend will soon be packed up and travel across the country, retracing some of the steps it took during its glory days nearly 200 years ago. This week the Studebaker National Museum will loan its prized Lafayette carriage to the new American Revolution Museum at Yorktown in Virginia, which will display it until it is returned to South Bend in December.

