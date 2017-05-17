Rolling Hills Radio' To Feature Autoharp Hall-Of-Famer Bryan Bowers May 25
LP 107.9 FM's "Rolling Hills Radio" will feature a performance by Bryan Bowers, a 1993 inductee of the Autoharp Hall of Fame, on Thursday, May 25, at the Robert H. Jackson's Carl Cappa Theater.
