Remains found not linked to any missing person cases
Authorities say remains found in a wooded area in Yorktown aren't believed to be linked to any known missing person cases. Officials tell local news media outlets that the remains found Friday off Goosely Road appear to be those of a young man between 18 to 25 years old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yorktown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|My New Alias RULES
|1,535,379
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|15 min
|Martin garey
|4
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|22 hr
|Little Rich
|846
|White Women in America cannot be Muslim (May '13)
|May 18
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Hurricane Irene: Outages, Destruction in Storm'... (Aug '11)
|May 16
|martin garey
|2
|'Wife Swap' brings new reality to King George f... (Apr '09)
|May 15
|Anonymous
|157
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|May 15
|Not Going Back
|17
Find what you want!
Search Yorktown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC