Remains found not linked to any missing person cases

Sunday May 21

Authorities say remains found in a wooded area in Yorktown aren't believed to be linked to any known missing person cases. Officials tell local news media outlets that the remains found Friday off Goosely Road appear to be those of a young man between 18 to 25 years old.

