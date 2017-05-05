Raccoon found in Yorktown tests posit...

Raccoon found in Yorktown tests positive for rabies

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

The Peninsula Health District is warning residents in the area of Water Street and Read Street in Yorktown that the raccoon was found in that area. If you or your pets have had exposure to this animal contact the Health Department District at 757-594-7340.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yorktown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Screw Jews 1,526,218
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16) 7 hr ChristenF 52
News White Women in America cannot be Muslim (May '13) Thu Rabbeen Al Jihad 9
black racist thugs & Mexican illegals takin ove... (Jul '10) May 2 Martin garey 12
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) May 2 Martin garey 16
Doctor Z. Latif - Suboxone Doctor? (May '11) May 1 jessjess 7
News York arrests total 5 in mob beating linked to h... (Jun '09) Apr 30 martin garey 91
See all Yorktown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yorktown Forum Now

Yorktown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yorktown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Yorktown, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,428 • Total comments across all topics: 280,797,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC