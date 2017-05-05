Raccoon found in Yorktown tests positive for rabies
The Peninsula Health District is warning residents in the area of Water Street and Read Street in Yorktown that the raccoon was found in that area. If you or your pets have had exposure to this animal contact the Health Department District at 757-594-7340.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yorktown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Screw Jews
|1,526,218
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|7 hr
|ChristenF
|52
|White Women in America cannot be Muslim (May '13)
|Thu
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|9
|black racist thugs & Mexican illegals takin ove... (Jul '10)
|May 2
|Martin garey
|12
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|May 2
|Martin garey
|16
|Doctor Z. Latif - Suboxone Doctor? (May '11)
|May 1
|jessjess
|7
|York arrests total 5 in mob beating linked to h... (Jun '09)
|Apr 30
|martin garey
|91
Find what you want!
Search Yorktown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC