Authorities investigating after remains found in York County

Saturday May 20 Read more: The Daily News-Record

Local news media outlets report that police are investigating after the remains were found Friday night in Yorktown. WAVY-TV reports that the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office says the remains belong to one person.

