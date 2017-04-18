Yorktown Market Days goes French

Yorktown Market Days goes French

Wednesday Apr 19

Croissants and macaroons will be abundant Saturday at Yorktown Market Days as the market holds its annual Sister Cities French Market. It's the sixth year of the event, which features traditional French market products like fresh-baked bread, pastries, chocolates, soaps and more.

