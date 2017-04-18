Two desserts under $9 at Chill Out in Yorktown. Yes, please.

Although it no longer bears the Dairy Queen name, the re-branded Chill Out seems to be keeping a loyal customer base by continuing to serve up delicious food without the franchise name. As a longtime York County resident, I am very familiar with the former Dairy Queen on Hampton Highway, so when I walked into the packed and renovated space, I was excited to taste a couple of desserts for the first time since the restaurant's transition to Chill Out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.