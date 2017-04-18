Two desserts under $9 at Chill Out in...

Two desserts under $9 at Chill Out in Yorktown. Yes, please.

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

Although it no longer bears the Dairy Queen name, the re-branded Chill Out seems to be keeping a loyal customer base by continuing to serve up delicious food without the franchise name. As a longtime York County resident, I am very familiar with the former Dairy Queen on Hampton Highway, so when I walked into the packed and renovated space, I was excited to taste a couple of desserts for the first time since the restaurant's transition to Chill Out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yorktown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Incognito4Ever 1,531,747
News 'Wife Swap' brings new reality to King George f... (Apr '09) 11 hr Anonymous 157
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) 11 hr Not Going Back 17
News Storms cause isolated damage on Peninsula (Apr '09) Mon Martin garey 2
News Savvy Shopper: Can't find water? Where to find ... (Aug '11) May 11 Martin garey 3
News Tornado watch in effect for Peninsula (Dec '08) May 11 Martin garey 4
News Storms cause isolated damage on Peninsula (Apr '09) May 10 martin garey 3
See all Yorktown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yorktown Forum Now

Yorktown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yorktown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
 

Yorktown, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,391 • Total comments across all topics: 281,053,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC