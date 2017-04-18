Travelscope

In TRAVELSCOPE, award-winning travel journalist Joseph Rosendo explores the world's treasures - from stateside destinations in Montana's Glacier National Park and California's wine country to exotic locales in Europe, the Philippines and Malaysia. During his journeys, Rosendo provides cultural insights and useful information for making viewers' travel dreams a reality, while also encouraging conscientious travel, believing it has the power to connect disparate cultures.

