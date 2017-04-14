Raccoon found in Yorktown tests posit...

Raccoon found in Yorktown tests positive for rabies

Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

Anyone who may have information about any exposure to this animal is asked to call the Newport News Environmental Health at 757-594-7340. Exposures can include bites, scratches, contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose and mouth and direct contact between your pet and the rabid animal.

Yorktown, VA

