Governor McAuliffe visits Yorktown's new American Revolution Museum
Governor McAuliffe visited Yorktown's new American Revolution Museum Saturday, April 1, 2017. During the dedication ceremony at 200 Water St., McAuliffe unveiled a plaque of dedication to Nick and Mary Mathews, major benefactors of the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation, and who donated land on which the museum is built.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
