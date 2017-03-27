Governor McAuliffe visits Yorktown's ...

Governor McAuliffe visits Yorktown's new American Revolution Museum

Governor McAuliffe visited Yorktown's new American Revolution Museum Saturday, April 1, 2017. During the dedication ceremony at 200 Water St., McAuliffe unveiled a plaque of dedication to Nick and Mary Mathews, major benefactors of the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation, and who donated land on which the museum is built.

